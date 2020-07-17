Idaho View: When catastrophe strikes, remember these names

If anyone has the means to persuade this group of people to set aside ideology in order to bring this surging infection under control, it’s Hoffman. Don’t ask this ardent foe of government to call for a face mask mandate. But could he at least acknowledge the basic health science behind a face mask? Hoffman could tell them too many people think in terms of a sandblaster or drywaller wearing a covering to avoid breathing in contaminants. This is more like the mask a physician wears to avoid spreading infection to his patients.

If anyone has credibility with those within the Idaho GOP who are virtually militant in their antipathy toward Little, it’s Scott.

Should Scott tell her loyalists the journal Lancent found adding a face mask can cut the risk of transmitting the coronavirus almost 5.6 times, maybe they’d believe her. Or Scott could repeat Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield’s prediction: “I think if we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I think in four, six, eight weeks we could bring this epidemic under control.”

If anyone knows how setting new records of infection will affect the economy it’s McGeachin, who operates a bar and grill in Idaho Falls. Have her explain how wearing a face mask is far less painful to a business than customers who stay away because they’re afraid of getting sick.