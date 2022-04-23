Idaho View: When campaigns turn this negative, voters lose

Welcome to the “political silly season” — Part 1.

Urban Dictionary defines it as “the time, especially just before the election, when undeliverable promises and wild accusations are the order of the day.”

In this part of Idaho, with the primary election coming up May 17, we’re seeing political ads dominate television time, flyers filling mailboxes, social media popping up with attacks in candidates’ Facebook and Twitter pages.

Much of it is indeed silly. It always is. And this is just before primary election time, so it boils down to Republicans attacking each other, “eating their own,” to see who is left to survive by the time the November general election rolls around.

Attack ads have been around a long time. John G. Geer authored a book about them, “In Defense of Negativity: Attack Ads in Presidential Campaigns,” where he argued that negative ads are positive, focusing on important political issues and giving voters critical information about differences between candidates.

On the other hand, they can be downright misleading. Beyond that, they can be frustrating, infuriating, deeply personal to the point of being mean, spiteful, reckless and irresponsible.

The theme this year in Idaho’s 2nd District congressional race is, as Betsy Z. Russell pointed out in the Idaho Press Wednesday, kind of a “who’s the Trumpiest” contest.

In a mailer, Rep. Mike Simpson’s campaign altered a photo showing primary challenger Bryan Smith in a “#NEVERTRUMP” hat, and proclaimed, “Bryan Smith donated money to President Trump’s opponents. He even opposed Trump when he became the nominee at the 2016 Republican National Convention.”

It’s getting harder to sit down to watch the local TV news without Smith ads leading out with “Liberal Mike Simpson,” “RINO Mike Simpson ... he called Trump unfit to be president.”

None of the mailers or the ads give — as radio legend Paul Harvey used to say — “the rest of the story.” When you take out the nonsense and get to the facts, there’s more to it.

In Russell’s “Trumpiest” story, she points out in Smith’s defense that he was a pledged delegate for Ted Cruz at the 2016 convention, required to cast his vote for Cruz, who had won Idaho, and while still at the convention, he and fellow delegate Doyle Beck posed with a “Trump” sign and threw their support to Trump as the nominee.

As for Simpson’s “unfit to be president” remark, it was made in October of 2016 after the release of an “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump boasted about groping women, and declined to endorse Trump that year.

This is the midterm of the “Trump effect.” It’s like a divisive litmus test. This is the year where every Republican candidate’s ads, mailers and signs tout them as the “true conservative,” like they’re another Trump.

The “Trump effect” can also be seen in the District 35 Idaho House race between Chad Christensen and Josh Wheeler. If you scan through Christensen’s Facebook page, it would seem it’s impossible for anyone but himself to be “conservative enough.” He shows a mailer touting himself as the “true Republican,” slamming Wheeler as “a Democrat pretending to be a conservative Republican.”

He uses social media posts where Wheeler showed pride in a daughter for exercising her right to vote in 2020, but because her vote was evidently for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that’s somehow supposed to be a reflection on Wheeler in 2020. Christensen’s Facebook post also uses a temporary profile picture from Wheeler that shows “Team Han,” a reference to Wheeler’s son who died a few years ago, along with a Black Lives Matter symbol.

Christensen did say in an update directed at Wheeler on that post, “I had no idea what ‘Team Han’ meant. Apparently, that is the name of your son that passed. I am sorry for your loss. I truly am. However, you promoted the BLM. I am not responsible for the other parts of your profile pic.”

Still, apologizing and doubling down didn’t stop some people from calling Christensen out for a reckless approach at campaigning via social media in that thread.

Is it this kind of nastiness that led to the announcement almost a week ago that the regular debate for the 2nd Congressional District has been canceled because Simpson refused to debate Smith? Probably so. If that’s the case, the voters will be the losers because the chance at a possible civilized discussion of important issues has been lost.

This is the end result of the divisiveness of negative campaigning, the unnecessary tone we’ve seen already in the run-up to the primary. It prompts the question so many voters should be asking candidates instead of cheering on attacks: “Why should we vote for you instead of against your opponent?”

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

