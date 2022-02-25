Idaho View: When an execution chamber becomes a star chamber

Nothing government does could ever be more solemn than its decision to take a life.

But when it comes to conducting executions, Idaho’s leaders do not want you to know too much about how they go about it.

As it tallied up the practices of 17 states that have a recent history of executions, the Death Penalty Information Center noted Idaho does not guarantee witnesses:

A full view of the proceeding.

Entire access to audio of what is occurring within the execution chamber.

Knowledge of when the lethal compounds are administered to the condemned inmate.

In other words, Idahoans’ ability to decide whether their state is meeting its own standards for an execution set by the Constitution is compromised.

To top it off, the Idaho Legislature is about to conceal even more about how it obtains those chemicals.

The state went to great deal of trouble keeping that information quiet about the execution of Paul Ezra Rhoades in 2011 and Richard Leavitt the following year. It took nearly a decade of litigation by University of Idaho law professor Aliza Cook and more than $170,000 in legal fees before the Idaho Supreme Court ordered the state to disclose the information — and pay Cook’s expenses.

From that, you now know that the state turned to compound pharmacies in Salt Lake City and Tacoma — at great expense — to obtain chemicals of dubious quality.

Now before lawmakers is a bill that would seal off that avenue of information from public scrutiny.

In defending this latest version of the State’s Official Secrets Act, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, declared:

“Opponents of (the) death penalty have engaged in a new strategy in making the death penalty go away. And that is to leverage ‘woke cancel culture’ to shame providers of lethal injection drugs away from those providing those drugs for executions by states.”

Did anyone even know what “woke culture” meant when Pfizer announced in 2016 that it would ban the use of its products in executions?

Woke culture had nothing to do with the inability of death penalty states to obtain sodium thiopental. When the sole domestic manufacturer of that drug, Hospira, closed its North Carolina plant and transferred operations to Italy, it was subject to European Union and Italian prohibitions on the exportation of drugs for executions.

States have turned to smaller, compound pharmacies, which are not subject to federal regulation. But they don’t answer to a woke culture; they answer to the ethics of their own profession. For some time now, the 62,000-member American Pharmacists Association has told its members not to supply drugs for executions.

This is not a matter of shaming providers so much as alerting a consumer about whether her compound pharmacist engages in unethical behavior.

If the woke culture argument is not disingenuous enough, it obscures the broader question. For decades, a public revulsed by more gruesome means of execution — hanging, the electric chair, the firing squad and the gas chamber — had been assured that death by lethal injection met evolving standards of decency.

Now that assertion is under challenge. There are reports of autopsies showing that executed inmates suffered flash pulmonary edema before dying. In other words they experienced a sense of drowning.

The substitution of drugs has raised questions about whether inmates are fully unconscious when the lethal agent — potassium chloride — is administered. In botched executions, that drug has produced chemical burns.

We are the watchdogs of our government.

Would Chaney hide from us details of highway contracts, treatment of state hospital patients or terms of teacher collective bargaining agreements?

At some point in this 21st century, we will confront the choice our fellow Americans in 23 states already have made by ending capital punishment. But how are we citizens supposed to decide for ourselves if the people we hire or elect to act in our name deliberately keep us in the dark?

How does that meet the definition of a democracy operating under a Bill of Rights? — M.T.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0