Idaho View: What’s so humane about lethal injection?

On three occasions last year — June 4, then in July and again in August — Gerald Pizzuto asked that he be executed by a firing squad.

Condemned to die for the 1985 murders of Berta Herndon and her nephew, Del Herndon, in an Idaho County cabin north of McCall, Pizzuto would prefer being shot to death to being strapped to a gurney and injected with a cocktail of lethal chemicals.

“The use of pentobarbital at my execution is too risky under the Eighth Amendment (banning cruel and unusual punishment),” Pizzuto wrote. “My medication history ... will make it very painful. The firing squad can be used and would be more humane.”

Pore over the extensive review of Idaho’s lethal injection regimen by the Idaho Statesman’s Kevin Fixler on Sunday and you might agree with him.

Pizzuto suffers from terminal bladder cancer, COPD, Type 2 diabetes and chronic and coronary artery disease. He has survived two heart attacks and is now on hospice care. A 4-to-3 majority on the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Paroles concluded against executing a dying man — regardless of his horrific crimes — and settled on Pizzuto living out his final days in prison. But Gov. Brad Little overruled them. Who has the final say under Idaho’s Constitution — the board or the governor — is now headed to a court battle.

Here are only a few things to consider about the 65-year-old Pizzuto’s request:

Given his health and age, Pizzuto fits the profile of other botched executions involving frail inmates.

“An individual with a lot of compromised organ systems is not as predictable as what we may think,” Jim Ruble, an attorney and doctor of pharmacy at the University of Utah’s College of Pharmacy, told Fixler. “How they react to it introduces a lot more variability. It could potentially be much less effective. Because of the complications of their overall health condition, it could also hasten their death, too.”

Quality control is compromised. Since the turn of the century, major pharmaceutical manufacturers refused to allow the of use products intended to spare lives in an execution. The door slammed shut above five years ago when Pfizer acquired ownership of drug provider Hospira and closed that supply chain to death penalty states. The alternative has been a collection of local compound pharmacies, which are not monitored by the Food and Drug Administration. So the federal regulator warns about compound pharmacy products’ “safety, effectiveness or quality before they reach patients.” Add to that questions about whether the compounds are stable or sterile.

Working with these sources has led to some unsavory encounters. In preparing for the 2011 execution of Paul Ezra Rhoades, the state prisons system employed a staff pharmacist at State Hospital South at Blackfoot to obtain the drugs from a Salt Lake City compound pharmacist. A year later when the state was gearing up for the execution of Richard Leavitt, two future Department of Correction directors — Kevin Kempf and Josh Tewalt — flew by a state-chartered plane to Tacoma with as much as $15,000 in cash to obtain chemicals from a compound pharmacy. The transaction occurred in a Walmart parking lot.

None of this came to light until University of Idaho law professor Aliza Cover took the agency to court under the state’s public records act. By the time she prevailed, the state was ordered to pay more than $170,000 for Cover’s attorneys fees and court costs.

So why doesn’t the state avoid all of these medical and ethical dilemmas by granting Pizzuto’s request?

In 2014, the correction department considered asking the Legislature for authority to use a firing squad as an alternative. At the time, the Department of Corrections decided against it because of the $300,000 costs and how the idea “would have diverted our attention from other important initiatives,” a public information officer told Betsy Russell, then of the Spokesman-Review.

Diversion sums it up. The public would have recoiled at that gruesome idea — or any other method in use before lethal injection was developed.

According to a 2015 YouGov poll:

Hanging — 67 percent consider it cruel and unusual.

Gas chamber — 52 percent say this is cruel and unusual.

Electric chair — 54 percent object to this method.

Firing squad — 53 percent find this cruel and unusual.

Beheading — 81 percent would oppose.

At the time, 66 percent told pollsters they did not believe execution by lethal injection constituted cruel and unusual punishment.

But Pizzuto’s macabre request suggests lethal injection is less about treating the condemned prisoner in a humane fashion and more about creating an illusion — one that allows the people of Idaho to maintain capital punishment while still sleeping soundly at night. — M.T.

