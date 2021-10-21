Idaho View: What kind of help is the Freedom Foundation offering?

He wants to abolish it.

He freely admits it.

“I don’t think government should be in the education business,” he wrote in 2019. “It is the most virulent form of socialism (and indoctrination thereto) in America today. The predictable result has been higher costs, lower performance and a system that twists itself in knots to prove it’s educating kids when it’s not.”

So why is the Idaho Freedom Foundation offering to “assist” you in selecting local school board members?

Of course, if that offer were sincere, the Freedom Foundation would help you decide which candidate would perform better at the tasks that really matter.

Such as implementing the mandates imposed by the Legislature and the State Board of Education.

Such as finding a way to offer quality programs in a state with the lowest level of per-pupil expenditures in the country. More often than not, that means finding a way to persuade patrons to voluntarily pay more property taxes to support academics and buildings.

Such as recruiting and retaining qualified teachers and staff in a job market where the Gem State typically finds itself at a disadvantage.

Such as finding ways to improve graduation rates and student test scores.

And such as serving as a conduit between local schools and their communities.

But those are not the Freedom Foundation’s priorities.

What the Freedom Foundation cares about, as reflected in its school board candidate questionnaire, is:

l Critical race theory and whether it “differs from simply ‘teaching history?’ ” Critical race theory is a graduate-level concept that eludes most parents and even some public school teachers. But that hasn’t stopped the Freedom Foundation from blowing on a dog whistle that discourages giving even a remotely accurate rendition of American history in the classroom.

l Social-emotional learning. However reasonable dealing with the emotional and social components of learning a year after COVID-19 forced so many children to spend a year isolated at home, the Freedom Foundation’s Anna Miller insists that “the new goal of SEL is to divert all educational resources toward political activism and indoctrination.”

l Sex education. State lawmakers have more to say about that than school board members. Just ask state Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who’s been trying to undermine it.

l The Idaho School Boards Association’s recommendation that transgender students be “allowed to use the bathroom of the gender with which they identify.” Never mind that on this question, the federal courts decide. The ISBA is passing along those rulings.

l Face masks and other COVID-19 mitigation strategies. There’s nothing new here. From the start of the pandemic, the Freedom Foundation has lobbied for the virus and against anything that might restrain it. And when called on it, the organization would rather change the topic and shift the blame to Idaho’s hospitals.

Idaho View: Will Idaho Democrats be there to stop McGeachin? Opinion: ...in her battle to claim the GOP gubernatorial nomination over Little in next spring’s Republican primary, McGeachin is betting her antics play to a far-right base that has been energized during this era of Donald Trump.

Across the state, some 236 school board seats are up for election next month and 185 of them are uncontested. Even so, as Idaho Education News reported, 179 candidates are running in the remaining competitive races — and that marks a notable increase in contests.

So far, fewer than 30 candidates answered Hoffman’s questions. Within north central Idaho, Jon Lang of Lewiston as well as Larry Dunn, Bernadette “B” Edwards and Vincent Rundhaug of Mountain View School District filled out the questionnaire.

Is it any wonder? The school board candidate who responds faces a stark choice: Either get in bed with the Freedom Foundation’s agenda or risk retribution from the far right.

Nothing in this questionnaire helps voters, and it certainly doesn’t help schools.All it does is conjure up wedge issues that polarize and divide. Who would do such a thing?

Someone who wants to get government out of the education business, that’s who. — M.T.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 5