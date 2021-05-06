Idaho View: What kind of games do they play in Boise?

Before Idaho Gov. Brad Little was for the Legislature’s bill to stop so-called indoctrination in the schools, he was against it.

After the Idaho GOP-led Legislature followed its marching orders from the Idaho Freedom Foundation to stall on must-pass public school and higher education budgets until “critical race theory” and “social justice” had been banished from the classroom, the governor offered his assessment:

l “ ... The claim that there is widespread, systemic indoctrination occurring in Idaho classrooms is a serious allegation. Most worryingly, it undermines popular support for public education in Idaho.”

l Curriculum is a local decision, made by parents and educators. “If parents or teachers spot an example of instruction that concerns them, they should bring it to the attention of the teacher, principal, superintendent or school board trustees, and root out the problem locally. ...”

l Both under the state constitution and state law, the State Board of Education has responsibility for governance. It will look into the IFF’s claims, but “we must be focused on facts and data, not anecdotes and innuendo.”