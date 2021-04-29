Idaho View: What does von Ehlinger’s behavior say about us?

“Little by little, the look of the country changes because of the men we admire. You’re just going to have to make up your mind one day about what’s right and wrong.”

———

Contemplate that line — spoken by rancher Homer Bannon (portrayed by Melvyn Douglas) to his son, Hud Bannon (Paul Newman) from the 1963 film “Hud” — as you consider the case of state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.

The freshman House member is facing a reinstated Boise Police Department investigation as well as an April 28 House Ethics Committee hearing over his involvement with a female legislative intern more than six weeks ago.

As detailed by the complaint released by the Ethics Committee last week, von Ehlinger stands accused of sexually assaulting the young woman.

The woman’s statement alleges von Ehlinger provided her with lunch and gas money. She says he took her to dinner on March 10 at a downtown Boise restaurant. The woman told House Assistant Sergeant at Arms Kim Blackburn that they returned to von Ehlinger’s apartment because he “had to stop for something that he had forgotten.”

Once there, von Ehlinger pursued her sexually and forced her to perform oral sex on him, the woman told Blackburn.