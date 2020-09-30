Idaho View: What do Crapo and Risch want the Supreme Court to be?

Risch, in particular, has been telling every audience he can find that if the GOP loses the U.S. Senate this year they will never regain it — which is histrionic but has a bit of truth in it. Democrats who once scoffed at the idea of ending the filibuster are seriously considering it, given McConnell’s unrestrained use of it while in the minority and willingness to bulldoze it while in the majority. Others have floated the idea of granting statehood to Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, both of which have larger populations than some Republican states.

And in this latest bout of hypocrisy, when Democrats no longer think Senate Republicans have any good faith left, the option of court-packing —adding new justices to the Supreme Court, which can be done with a simple Senate majority — is for the first time in nearly a century under serious consideration.

Is this the era in which Crapo and Risch want to cement McConnell’s standard? Is this the time when they want America to be governed by the old saying of Thucydides: “The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must?”

It could well mean trading a lasting 5-4 Republican majority for a 7-6 minority within a short timeframe, a forever-changed U.S. Supreme Court and an American people divided with no clear path toward reconciliation.

