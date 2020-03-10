Idaho View: 'We must strive to move forward'

Idaho’s largest employers sent a strong message to the Capitol this week: Drop the legislative attacks on transgender Idahoans. It makes us look unwelcoming, and it’s bad for business.

In a letter to House and Senate leadership, Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters said that since coming to Idaho Falls he has encountered a community where people “treat all individuals with respect and value their coworkers and neighbors for their contributions.”

But the actions of the Legislature are placing that at risk.

“I’m hearing concerns within INL and throughout our community about the substance and tone of discussions taking place this legislative session, and how those negatively impact the way in which Idaho is perceived outside our borders,” Peters wrote. “Frankly, I share those concerns.”

Also this week, Micron, HP, Chobani and Clif Bar said two bills are placing at risk their ability to recruit.

“Passage of these bills could hurt our ability to attract and retain top talent to Idaho, and it could damage Idaho’s ability to attract new businesses and create new jobs,” they said.