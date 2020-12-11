Idaho View: We are done listening to wrong message from Idaho’s pro-virus, anti-mask protesters

Out of safety concerns, the Boise police chief and mayor asked the health district to shut down the meeting. Bravo, anti-maskers, you got what you wanted, shutting down any kind of debate or discussion. We’re not convinced that authorities did the right thing by kowtowing to protesters and essentially allowing them to shut down government business — which, by the way, they cheered when they heard the meeting was canceled.

To those pro-virus, anti-mask protesters: We hear you. We’ve heard you. We’ve been hearing you loud and clear for the past nine months.

It’s not that your message isn’t being heard. It’s that your message is dead wrong.

And that’s why the adults in the room aren’t listening to you. They shouldn’t listen to you. Your screeds about gut health and vitamin C, masks causing low oxygen, misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 and comorbidities, are just nonsense.

Just because an elected body comes to a decision that you disagree with does not mean that you have a right to bully and intimidate them until they finally give in to your tactics and make a bad decision for the rest of us.