Idaho View: ‘Voting shouldn’t be easy’? Idaho’s laws shouldn’t be based on rumors, Trump’s ‘big lie’

Many of us have long held the sanctity of Election Day voting and never before voted by mail. The 2020 elections likely will prove to be a turning point for many voters who appreciated the process of mail-in balloting. Many voters have found that they could spend time looking over their ballot in the comfort of their homes, researching the candidates and issues, which they might not have been aware of had their first sight of the ballot been on Election Day at the ballot box.

Many voters discovered the convenience of grabbing the ballots of their spouses and their kids and dropping them off either in the nearest mailbox or the nearest ballot collection site. Checking the status of their ballots online and well in advance of the election was easier than they thought.

In short, voting was easy — and better.

But some Idaho Republican legislators are ready to make it harder — and worse.

“You’re going to see a series of bills come forward to this body to deal with the issue of election integrity,” Crane said. “This is only one of a myriad of bills that will come forward.”