Idaho View: Voters are the ones who make a difference

Time is ticking toward the May 17 primary election.

Perhaps you’ve noticed over the past week that we are making a strong push to get the voting age population engaged in that vote. If people of voting age aren’t registered to vote, they need to do so. The online registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day, so online registration is closed until the day after the upcoming election. But people can register in person up to and including Election Day with the proper identification and proof of residency. If you have questions concerning registration, absentee ballots, or accessible voting, contact your county clerk.

One good place to go to make sure you’re all set to vote is the website voteidaho.gov provided by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office. The site has valuable information with voter education videos, giving the ability to check a voter’s status, requesting an absentee ballot, county clerk information, important dates for voting, and more.

Part of our push to get voters or potential voters engaged has been a full-page ad showing some startling statistics which we’ll discuss here. In today’s edition, you’ll also find a special tab with candidate profiles.

The startling statistics highlighted in the ad include this fact from the Secretary of State’s office: 83% of voting age Idaho adults did not vote in the 2020 primary election.

We are asking each qualified voter to not only vote, but to take another step — encourage everyone they know to participate in the 2022 Primary Election. It is a duty and a privilege we can’t take for granted.

Too many people in Idaho do take that privilege for granted. It’s a trend that’s growing and needs to be reversed.

The Secretary of State’s office has released state election registration and turnout numbers from 1980 to 2020. In 1980, the voting age population was 646,000 with 483,564 registered voters for the primary, 75% of the voting age population. Of those registered voters, 199,895 ballots were cast in that year’s primary, 41.33% of registered voters. That’s just under 31% of the voting age population.

Since that time, the voting age population in the state has increased for every primary election but one, in 1990, and the primary after that saw a sharp increase. The number of registered voters has increased since then, but it hasn’t seen the year-to-year growth in the number of registered voters, it’s seen ups and downs instead.

In 2020, the voting age population was 1,338,864. There were 901,182 registered voters, or 67% of the voting age population. Compare that to the 75% seen in 1980. In the 2020 primary, there were 232,160 ballots cast, 25.76% of registered voters. That’s 17.34% of the voting age population. That’s way too low, not even close to a majority.

The trend of the percentage of the voting age population taking part in primaries over that 40-year period is troubling, going from that high of just under 31% in 1980, staying around the mid-20s from 1982 to 1994, and for the most part dropping to an average around the mid-teens from 2004 to 2020’s 17%. The lowest was 14.69% in 2016.

Looking at the general election statistics during the same period shows more respectable numbers. That just shows too many people are sitting out the primaries and waiting for the general election.

Here’s the rub: in a Republican-dominated state such as Idaho, the primary election is — effectively — the general election. Here, the primary is often where the elections are decided for the year.

Now think about the numbers just presented. Why let the vocal minority take control? That’s a paltry 17% of the voting age population determining what the future of Idaho looks like.

Is that the way we want it?

Register to vote. Once you’re registered, educate yourselves, study the issues, look for candidate forums to attend, ask questions of the candidates in public or in private. Don’t vote “in the dark.”

It’s not all up to the candidates to make a difference. The voters are the ones who really make the difference.

Please vote.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

