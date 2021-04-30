Idaho View: Von Ehlinger hearing is a sad, shameful and embarrassing day for the Idaho Legislature

What a sad, disgraceful, cruel day for the Idaho Legislature.

The House Ethics Committee held a hearing to consider whether to recommend removing Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, over an accusation that he sexually assaulted a legislative volunteer staffer.

The committee subpoenaed the woman accusing von Ehlinger, and her gut-wrenching testimony was difficult to listen to.

Having her testify was not only unnecessary but damaging.

“How do I explain that right before I got here, I was late because I was panicking on the floor, vomiting on myself in the bathroom and calling my mom because I’m terrified. How do I explain that to the committee?” she said, her voice quavering. “But I don’t blame you. I forgive you. You’re doing your job. And I am, too.”

The accuser, who showed tremendous courage in testifying, already provided a statement and accounting of the incident to police and the committee, and the committee could have used that rather than force her to publicly testify at Wednesday’s hearing.