Idaho View: Vigilante shooting is a warning to Idaho about militias as ‘protectors’

Still worse was Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggesting, in essence, “Hey, a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.”

“How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Carlson said on his show, essentially giving the act of shooting and killing people in the streets a free pass in the name of maintaining order.

Fortunately, the teen was eventually arrested and charged on Thursday with multiple counts of homicide.

We cannot tolerate armed vigilantes shooting people in our streets. That’s not America.

We did not ask these people to “defend” us or “protect” us. They are not trained as law enforcement and are certainly not paid public servants.

Do we really want an untrained 17-year-old wannabe cop to decide who the bad guy is and when it’s appropriate to pull the trigger?

It’s incumbent upon police chiefs and sheriffs across the country — and especially Idaho — to send the message loud and clear and to denounce self-declared “protectors” who threaten to turn America into a scene from a Wild West shootout. We certainly shouldn’t be handing out water, telling them we appreciate them and say their presence is “reassuring.”