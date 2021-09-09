Idaho View: Vaccine-hesitant in Idaho? Crisis standards of care is a good time to get off the fence

So we waited patiently again until the FDA gave its approval to the vaccine, which has proved to be safe and effective after millions of doses have been administered, with very few side effects.

Unfortunately, that still wasn’t enough to prevent our current situation.

Now that we’ve reached crisis standards of care, we put the call out once again to those who are hesitant to get the vaccine — for whatever the reason — to get vaccinated now, before the situation gets even worse.

Today, it’s two primarily rural Idaho health districts that are in crisis standards of care. Can you imagine how bad it will be if the Treasure Valley falls into crisis standards of care?

To avert that, more Idahoans need to get vaccinated.

We need look no further than the statistics that show those who are clogging Idaho’s hospitals are people who are unvaccinated and have COVID-19. Hospitalizations and those in the ICU are higher now than they were in December.

The COVID-19 case rate is five times greater for those who are unvaccinated. Hospitalizations are more than six times greater for the unvaccinated, and ICU beds are taken up by unvaccinated people at a rate four times greater than those who are vaccinated.

Maybe you’ve been hesitant, skeptical or apathetic about getting the vaccine up to this point. If ever there was a time to get off the fence and get vaccinated, that time is now.

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are opinion editor Scott McIntosh, editor Chadd Cripe and newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members J.J. Saldaña and Christy Perry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0