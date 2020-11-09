Idaho View: Utah governor issues statewide mask mandate. Now it’s your turn, Gov. Little

Utah’s Republican Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statewide mask mandate Sunday night in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it’s Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s turn to do the same, recognizing that this is the best path forward to preserve public health, ensure our health care system doesn’t get even further overwhelmed and to protect our improving economy.

Utah and Idaho are experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and hospitals in both states are straining to the breaking point under the load.

One of Idaho’s largest hospitals has been strained so heavily by the surge of COVID-19 cases that it was forced this weekend and last weekend to send patients elsewhere, according to a story by Idaho Statesman reporter Audrey Dutton.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley hospital in Twin Falls went on diversion for 12 hours the weekend of Oct. 31 and for 12 hours earlier this weekend. That meant it not only couldn’t take patients who needed to be transferred from other hospitals, but also didn’t have room for patients who came in needing medical care.