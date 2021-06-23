Idaho View: Two visions of freedom

And the report contained a number of recommendations for the Legislature. Eliminate courses that addressed social justice — which is to say, institute political control over the academy. Defund universities with such courses, universities such as Yenor’s own.

Yet, because Boise State adheres to important values of academic freedom — because it is more committed to freedom than the Legislature, the Idaho Freedom Foundation or Yenor — he still has a job. Boise State has created a faculty diverse enough to tolerate even members who lobby to limit what other members of the faculty can teach.

This is how it should be. Yenor’s students deserve the opportunity to think critically about his ideas. Academic freedom, like many other kinds of freedom, means tolerating a lot of stuff you don’t like.

It is well worth noting, however, that Yenor’s continued employment is proof of the falsity of his claims. Can you think of another institution that would continue to employ a person who set out intentionally to reduce its revenue? Each one of Yenor’s paychecks is a concrete demonstration of Boise State’s commitment to academic freedom.

The next round of elections will be a choice between these two conceptions of freedom. One tolerates a wide range of views. The other wishes to stamp out all but one.

