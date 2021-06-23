Idaho View: Two visions of freedom

There is a disturbing notion being promulgated in some corners of the far right, which is today ascendant in Idaho.
The idea is that freedom of speech means freedom from criticism. The idea is that freedom of thought requires being forced to think the correct thoughts.
From the public and the media, they want obedience. From the academy, they want indoctrination.
But hasn’t Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin recently convened a taskforce meant to root out indoctrination in Idaho schools?
To prove to yourself that the committee’s purpose is to produce, rather than eliminate, indoctrination, ask yourself simple questions: Who is working to ban ideas from the classroom? Who is searching for thought criminals?
The Idaho Freedom Foundation, which has spurred the effort to ban Critical Race Theory (there is still no evidence it has been taught in an Idaho K12 classroom, ever) and provided staff to serve on the McCarthyite indoctrination taskforce, this week named Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, its “statist of the week.” The reasoning behind this decision was instructive.
Winder is the worst statist in Idaho, said the Freedom Foundation, because he killed the stricter version of the bill to ban Critical Race Theory, only allowing a less restrictive one to pass after the House held the education budget hostage. Interesting notion, that failure to use sufficient government force to ban a subject from being taught would qualify one as a statist.
Who is definitely not a statist? Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who received perfect marks from the Freedom Foundation. How does she exemplify freedom?
Giddings, most famous for publicly identifying and ridiculing a 19-year-old intern who reported that she had been forcibly raped by former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, recently submitted a public records request for $150,000 worth of lesson plans, daily assignments and other educational materials in the Boise School District. Giddings, whose personal and professional ethics are so questionable they are currently subject to a formal investigation, will act as a government official exercising close scrutiny over individual teachers, looking for one to hang from a flag pole.
That is the far right’s vision of freedom, the one they enacted the minute they had the power to do so.
If you want a different vision of what freedom means, look no further than the IFF’s enemies.
Institutions with a serious commitment to intellectual freedom leave space for diverse, often conflicting, points of view.
Boise State University, for example, employs Dr. Scott Yenor, a member of the McCarthyite task force, as a political science professor. Yenor was the lead author of a report published by the Idaho Freedom Foundation which claimed to provide evidence — though that evidence was scant amounting mostly to statements supporting diversity and inclusion in various parts of the school — that the university was being overrun by social justice ideology.
And the report contained a number of recommendations for the Legislature. Eliminate courses that addressed social justice — which is to say, institute political control over the academy. Defund universities with such courses, universities such as Yenor’s own.
Yet, because Boise State adheres to important values of academic freedom — because it is more committed to freedom than the Legislature, the Idaho Freedom Foundation or Yenor — he still has a job. Boise State has created a faculty diverse enough to tolerate even members who lobby to limit what other members of the faculty can teach.
This is how it should be. Yenor’s students deserve the opportunity to think critically about his ideas. Academic freedom, like many other kinds of freedom, means tolerating a lot of stuff you don’t like.
It is well worth noting, however, that Yenor’s continued employment is proof of the falsity of his claims. Can you think of another institution that would continue to employ a person who set out intentionally to reduce its revenue? Each one of Yenor’s paychecks is a concrete demonstration of Boise State’s commitment to academic freedom.
The next round of elections will be a choice between these two conceptions of freedom. One tolerates a wide range of views. The other wishes to stamp out all but one.
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer Bryan Clark. Clark can be reached at 208-542-6751.