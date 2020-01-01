Here’s what we don’t want the Legislature to do.
Do not:
- Mess with the initiative process: The Legislature already made it difficult to get an initiative on the ballot in Idaho, and last year, legislators tried to make it virtually impossible. Leave it be.
- Chip away at Medicaid expansion: We voted to expand Medicaid. We didn’t vote to add work requirements or make sure women have to go to a primary care physician before seeing an ob/gyn. We voted to expand Medicaid. Period.
- Further restrict public records laws by trying to add in exemptions for emails: We know you’ve tried to do this before, but we don’t think it’s right to try to hide who’s trying to influence you on legislation and for what purposes. Keep your communications and meetings open.
- Pass laws that you know won’t stand up to constitutional muster: It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars to create laws that later get shot down by the courts, especially when similar laws in other states already got shot down.
- Attempt to defund public universities over diversity efforts.
- Create a blanket law on cities’ ability to collect property taxes: Property taxes are becoming a problem in some parts of Idaho, but don’t punish Melba for property taxes in Boise. Let voters in each city regulate their own public officials.
- Mess with the Office of Performance Evaluations: This valuable resource is nonpartisan and independent. Keep it that way.
- Tinker with the Redistricting Commission: It is a bipartisan, independent body right now. Efforts to make it partisan and tilt it in Republicans’ favor are ill-advised.
- Assume you are voting on behalf of some silent majority: Do not assume that even though person after person comes before you testifying one way that the majority of voters really somehow believes the opposite. Look at Medicaid expansion, which was supported by 61% of the voters in Idaho.
- Enter debate on an issue with a closed mind and preconceived notions: Please listen to the stories of people who testify before you without judgment and with an uncynical view.
