Idaho View: To Luna, the enemy of my enemy is my friend

Luna told Brown he intends to win those seats back — which is not out of the realm of possibilities when you consider the voting turnout advantage presidential elections provide Idaho Republicans.

But what difference does it make if the Idaho House becomes 84 percent Republican?

So what if the GOP holds 83 percent of the state Senate?

Can you pass more corporate tax cuts? Hold the line on school funding any tighter? Wage even more culture wars?

What’s going on here?

Luna leads a party that for more than a decade has tied itself into knots over purity contests, loyalty oaths and closed primary elections.

Luna sounds more like a big tent Ronald Reagan Republican than a burn-the-house-down Republican like his immediate predecessor as party chairman, former Congressman Raul Labrador.

“I don’t expect Republicans to agree on things 100 percent ... (but) the biggest threat to a Republican is not our fellow Republican; it’s the agenda of the Democratic left,” he said.

To sell that agenda to both wings of his party, however, Luna needs a common foe. Congratulations Sen. Nelson and Reps. Berch, Ellis, Davis and Abernathy. You’re it.