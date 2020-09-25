Idaho View: To avoid a ‘twindemic’ of influenza and coronavirus in Idaho, get your flu shot now

How can you get the flu shot?

Birch spoke for St. Luke’s and what they’re doing there. Not only are they minimizing traffic in waiting rooms to allow for social distancing, admitting directly to examination rooms and deep cleaning of common areas, they are also scheduling flu shots in advance, working with school districts on getting children flu shots in the schools and working with employers on providing flu shots at work.

I would say call ahead to your provider and see what their plans are for providing flu shots. I usually just drop in to my local provider to get my flu shot, but this year, I will be calling ahead of time to see what their procedure is.

What about flue seasons in the Southern Hemisphere?

The good news is that countries in the Southern Hemisphere have had remarkably quiet flu seasons.

It appears to be a beneficial byproduct of the measures they took to reduce COVID.