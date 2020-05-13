Idaho View: Time to finish the job

Idaho Falls passed its own anti-discrimination ordinance in 2013.

At the time, the issue narrowly divided the City Council, and Mayor Jared Fuhriman split a tie to forbid discrimination in the areas of employment and housing.

This was an advancement. No longer could a gay or transgender person be fired or evicted simply because of the way they were born.

But it was also imperfect. The ordinance left out public accommodations, meaning that if a restaurant or hotel in Idaho Falls decided to put up a “for straights only” sign, they had no recourse. Our LGBT community still lacked freedom, as McCain defined it.

This is not a matter of special rights. It is a matter of equal rights.

This was a compromise to the political realities of the time — a decision not to make the perfect the enemy of the good. But times have changed, and now we can complete the unfinished task.