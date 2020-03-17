Idaho View: Time is over for wishy-washy decisions on coronavirus in Idaho

In the coming days, Little is going to be faced with harder and harder decisions on how best to handle the spread of COVID-19. He’ll have to decide whether to put a statewide ban on any social gatherings of 100 or more, for instance, a voluntary guideline set by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.

He’s going to have to make a hard decision on whether to order bars and restaurants to close, except for carryout and delivery, as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered on Sunday.

And, yes, Little has bought some time this week by leaving school decisions in local hands. The following week is spring break. But the governor might have a hard decision before spring break is over: Send students back to school or keep them home?

The further we get into this global pandemic, which Idaho’s state epidemiologist said could sicken as many as 263,000 to 614,000 Idahoans before all is said and done, “leaving it to the locals” is going to become less and less acceptable as a message from the top.

Little is going to have to be more decisive, and he’s going to have to come down much stronger on the side of caution.