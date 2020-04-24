Idaho View: The way out of the coronavirus crisis is clear

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Brad Little did the hard thing but the right thing by extending his stay-home order through the end of the month.

COVID-19 has had an impact on the economy unlike anything we have faced in our lifetimes.

The unemployment figures are heartbreaking. So are the shuttered businesses downtown.

But these are not the consequence of Gov. Little’s decision. They are the consequences of COVID-19.

There’s a difficult truth we as a people need to face immediately: Things will not go back to normal for a long time. Pre-COVID economic and social life will not return until most of the population has been vaccinated, and most experts think a vaccine is at least 18 months away.

So life will probably not be normal for at least two years.

The choices are careful management, or mass death and longterm privation.

If COVID-19 was not contained and was allowed to spread uncontrolled to, say, half the population, the number of deaths would likely dwarf the number of Idahoans who died in World War II.

And the long-term health and economic consequences would be far worse.

This is not the flu.