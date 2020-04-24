Idaho View: The way out of the coronavirus crisis is clear

Gov. Brad Little did the hard thing but the right thing by extending his stay-home order through the end of the month.
COVID-19 has had an impact on the economy unlike anything we have faced in our lifetimes.
The unemployment figures are heartbreaking. So are the shuttered businesses downtown.
But these are not the consequence of Gov. Little’s decision. They are the consequences of COVID-19.
There’s a difficult truth we as a people need to face immediately: Things will not go back to normal for a long time. Pre-COVID economic and social life will not return until most of the population has been vaccinated, and most experts think a vaccine is at least 18 months away.
So life will probably not be normal for at least two years.
The choices are careful management, or mass death and longterm privation.
If COVID-19 was not contained and was allowed to spread uncontrolled to, say, half the population, the number of deaths would likely dwarf the number of Idahoans who died in World War II.
And the long-term health and economic consequences would be far worse.
This is not the flu.
It’s not yet clear how well COVID-19 survivors will fare months or years down the road, but early reports indicate many who developed pneumonia could have lung and other organ damage so severe that a brisk walk leaves them gasping for air.
It is not known whether that will improve over time, what sort of long term care they will require, or whether these once-healthy people will be employable in positions that require any significant level of physical work.
This is not the flu.
Every new case is permanent damage to the economy that will last a generation.
This is why the opinion of economists about stay-home orders is essentially unanimous: Keep them going until it’s certain that another uncontrolled outbreak is highly unlikely.
The University of Chicago, the bastion of conservative economics, has long conducted surveys of dozens of economists from across the political spectrum on important issues of public policy.
They were asked to agree or disagree with this statement: “A comprehensive policy response to the coronavirus will involve tolerating a very large contraction in economic activity until the spread of infections has dropped significantly.”
Not one disagreed.
And with this statement: “Abandoning severe lockdowns at a time when the likelihood of a resurgence in infections remains high will lead to greater total economic damage than sustaining the lockdowns to eliminate the resurgence risk.” Not one disagreed.
This is not the flu.
Buffoons calling for mass demonstrations at the capitol like Ammon Bundy and Rep. Heather Scott — who Wayne Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, seems bent on out-buffooning lately — who are openly defying the stay-home order are not only risking their own safety but that of their families, their neighbors and every person who shops in the same stores they do.
Their actions are not defenses of freedom but dangerous attacks on the health of the entire community.
At this point, they can only be described as a death cult.
It’s concerning that some normally rational Idaho politicians seem to be aligning with them against all reason, and have not been doing the responsible work of informing their constituents about the necessity of containment measures.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, sent Little a letter calling his decision “ill-advised” and calling on him to transfer management of the crisis to the state’s seven public health districts, who are not at all equipped to manage it.
This does not mean there is no exit to the stay-home order.
The exit is, in fact, clear. What’s required is a massive surge in testing capacity, the kind former gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist has been organizing entrepreneurs and business leaders to push toward.
Ahlquist, a physician, has set aside politics and strongly backed Gov. Little’s order.
Every sane exit strategy to the stay-home order involves a massive amount of testing, both of every person with COVID symptoms and of members of the general community, since it appears COVID-19 can spread through asymptomatic carriers.
To avoid another mass outbreak, each new case has to be caught and isolated quickly, and then public health investigators will need to find and test every person they’ve recently come into contact with and test them.
This requires a test-and-trace infrastructure we do not currently possess.
Thousands of tests per day in Idaho. Building that infrastructure is the exit strategy to the stay-home order. There is no other.
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer Bryan Clark. Clark can be reached at 208-542-6751.
