Idaho View: The wages of apathy

If a dire report from the International Panel on Climate Change does not wake us from our slumber, it is hard to imagine what could.

The recent report finds that the goal of the Paris Climate Accords, to keep global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees, is nearly out of reach. The longer we delay action, the more drastic the action we eventually have to take will be.

That we have failed to address the greatest challenge of our lifetimes so far does not relieve us of responsibility for what we do next. We have already done so much damage that centuries to millennia of sea-level rise, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation are already baked in. And we are still making the problem worse. In the worst-case scenarios envisioned by the report, where we continue to do little to reduce our carbon emissions while emerging nations continue to add to the world’s carbon footprint at a break-neck pace, there could eventually be sea-level rise of up to 45 feet.

Humans have lived on earth for somewhere around 300,000 years. Carbon levels are higher now than they have been in the last 2 million.

We are now largely in the business of making decisions for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren. How hostile will their world be? We have some guesses.