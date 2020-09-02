Idaho View: The real scandal of the session

This was not inevitable. It is a consequence of failures in personal responsibility and government policy.

During the stay-home order, cases were effectively kept in check for two months. We know, therefore, it was within our capability to stop what has happened through effective policy.

Steps short of lockdowns can keep the virus in check. In the last two weeks, Idaho has had more than 4,600 new cases. The nation of Canada, with more than 20 times Idaho’s population, has had fewer than 5,600.

The worst could be yet to come. Epidemiologists warn that the true second wave has not yet arrived; we simply allowed the first to roar back to life before it was extinguished. The second, they predict, will come soon, along with flu season.

In the face of this, what did lawmakers do?

- Warned the governor that they plan to rein in his emergency powers.

- Forbade all-mail-in elections.

- Recommended more pay for poll workers.

There is merit in some of these policies. But in this pandemic, they are relatively inconsequential.