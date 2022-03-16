Idaho View: The Legislature’s latest tax maneuver was a joke

Among the great comedy teams, you’ve had Laurel and Hardy, Martin and Lewis, the Marx Brothers, the Three Stooges and now — Idaho Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.

You took their plan to cut by up to 70% what homeowners pay through property taxes and cover it with a 31% increase in sales taxes seriously?

How did you miss these punch lines?

“Stop me if you’ve heard this before.”

In 2006, then-Gov. Jim Risch rammed through a similar concept — cutting property taxes that supported schools and replacing it with a 20% sales tax increase — from 5 cents to 6 cents. Through thick or thin, property taxes were a reliable source of money for schools. Sales tax collections were more volatile.

It didn’t take long — about three years — for the Great Recession to undermine state tax revenues.

Schools took it on the chin, losing support and turning to local property owners for an ever increasing amount of so-called voluntary supplemental tax levies.

So here we go again.

If the economy cools, sales tax revenues plummet and the rainy day fund intended to insulate local governments is depleted, then what?

At least schools could pass supplemental levies by a simple majority.

Assuming cities, counties and other local governments can turn to the voters for help through a bond or an override levy, would they be forced to secure a two-thirds majority vote?

And who would have been blamed for the results — either cuts in police, firefighters and road maintenance or another bump in the property tax? City councilors, county commissioners or the local legislative delegation?

“Take my teacher — please.”

Rice and Moyle talked about $750 million in local government property taxes while ignoring the property taxes that support public education — about $447 million, including $218.3 million in supplemental levies, $175.7 million in bonds and $52.9 million in plant facility levies. Removing that burden from homeowners would not be cheap. Possibly it would require yet another penny on a sales tax they would already hike to 7.85%.

But maintaining police, fire protection and streets is not a legislative obligation. On the other hand, the state constitution obligates the Legislature to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”

Why doesn’t the Legislature start by filling in the gaps it created in state school support?

“Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?”

Don’t forget who created the spike in residential property taxes. Six years ago, lawmakers stopped indexing the Homestead Exemption — which is supposed to shield half of the taxable value of a modest home from taxation — to inflation. Because of the subsequent rise in Idaho residential property values, the State Tax Commission says the exemption should be as high as $174,229. Instead, it’s capped at $125,000. That means two-thirds of Idaho homeowners are paying more property tax than they should.

Because of that choice, the homeowner’s share of property tax collections is up nearly 16% in just 10 years.

On top of that, lawmakers have periodically passed bigger breaks to commercial and industrial property owners. For instance, counties are encouraged to exempt new industrial construction from property taxes for up to five years.

Why not reverse those political choices first?

“You screwed up; you trusted us.”

They even managed to rival — as the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence noted recently —the Ford Motor Co.’s colossal marketing flub of the 1950s when it produced the Edsel, a car line nobody wanted, by passing a $600 million income tax cut when Idahoans were clamoring for sales and property tax relief. Now these lawmakers suggested responding to to the highest inflation in 40 years by adding nearly 2 cents per dollar on every purchase. Their plan was to raise the tax credit that reimburses consumers for sales taxes on groceries to $175. But consumers — notably lower income renters who won’t share in the property tax breaks — would have to wait until next year to collect that credit.

Meanwhile, the price of gas jumped 20 cents a gallon during the lunch hour Monday.

Thursday, this comedy duo pulled their bill.

“This is a good bill,” Moyle said. “Once people have a chance to sit down and go through the numbers, they recognize that.”

That’s the joke. Get it? — M.T.

Scott McIntosh is the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman. You can email him at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com or call him at 208-377-6202. Follow him on Twitter @ScottMcIntosh12.

