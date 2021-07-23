Idaho View: The least we can do, Idaho, is reduce human-caused wildfires during costly drought

Across the Northwest, the number of human-caused wildfires has nearly tripled in the past 10 years, from 1,078 in 2010 to 3,107 last year, according to NIFC.

Even worse, though, as a hotter and drier climate makes wildfires larger, the number of acres burned by human-caused wildfires has gone up by a factor of 21 in the past 10 years. Last year, 1.5 million acres in the Northwest burned in fires with human causes. Nationally, nearly 6 million acres burned last year because of human activity.

Most of Idaho right now is under some sort of fire restriction, in what seems like a futile attempt to get people to do the right thing.

North Idaho is under the most restrictive Stage II fire restrictions, which ban all fires (except liquid or gas stoves) in any location, including developed campsites.

Most of the rest of the state is under Stage I, which affects what sort of fires recreators can have and where those fires can be built. Under the restrictions, open campfires are banned on dispersed camping sites and are permitted only in permanent fire structures — concrete or metal fire rings — typically found at developed campsites.