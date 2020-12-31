Idaho View: The day Idaho’s governor took charge

While many of your colleagues across the country are acting responsibly, you’re proceeding as if nothing has changed. You intend to gather 105 legislators — many of who refuse to wear face masks or practice social distancing — in a closed setting with dozens of staffers, lobbyists and members of the public.

Many of your members themselves are elderly with underlying conditions that put them at jeopardy.

Not only do you put them in danger, but you will be operating a giant petri dish from which the infection can spread to the restaurants, offices and hotels of Boise, not to mention the rest of the state when you travel home.

Every time one of you comes down with COVID-19; any time a staffer or member of the public gets sick by working in that Capitol, if there is any sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in this state, I will summon the television crews of this city to this office and lay the blame at your feet.

THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: But governor, where’s the precedent for this? It takes a two-thirds vote of the members to change our rules so drastically.

THE GOVERNOR: Thanks for mentioning that. Do you remember Jan. 10, 2000? On that day, the president pro tem of the Senate, Jerry Twiggs of Blackfoot, died suddenly. The entire Legislature went on hold for a week.