Idaho View: 'That was crushing' - Anti-trans bill hurts teen athletes

Everyone who knows Rep. Barb Ehardt knows she cares deeply about sports, particularly about women’s sports.

She had a successful career in basketball, and she’s trained and coached countless youths in the local community.

But it almost didn’t happen. When Ehardt was growing up, discrimination was the norm.

As Ehardt told the House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, when she was growing up the options that appeared to be available to women were secretary or stewardess. When she said she wanted to pursue sports, she was told, “That’s not what girls do.”

But the Title IX program, which in 1972 forbid sex discrimination in school sports, opened possibilities that had been denied to previous generations. Ehardt became a college athlete and later a Division I coach.

Ehardt’s success is proof of the good that nondiscrimination policy has done. And so it’s disheartening that she is pushing a bill that will deny equal treatment to others.

Ehardt has sponsored a bill that would forbid transgender women from competing in women’s athletics. Her bill is a blunt instrument for a complex issue that is still not well understood scientifically.