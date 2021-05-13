Idaho View: 'That’s not who we are, Idaho,' might be exactly who we are — for now

It may not be what we want to believe about ourselves. Many of us want better for our state, and from our fellow Idahoans — especially those in power.

But if we want to finally shed Idaho’s harmful stereotypes that still link racism and our state in outsiders’ minds, perhaps it’s time to admit that we’ve been here before. And in the same breath, perhaps it’s time to meaningfully call upon — and financially support — our humanities groups who have worked so hard to eradicate the ugly aspects of our past like the Ayran Nations’ foothold in North Idaho.

Perhaps it’s time to stand up en masse and say we do not accept the continued assault on our K-12 education system and actively defend our dedicated and underpaid teachers, who are already at a breaking point due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If we really want the educated workforce that we undeniably need to propel Idaho’s economy forward, perhaps it’s time for the lobbyists and the business leaders who pay them — from all industries from all corners of the state — to completely and continuously denounce the 1950s Southern-style rhetoric shared on the House floor that calls for financial divestment in our diversity and inclusion efforts at our higher education institutions.