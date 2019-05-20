If you want to extend tax relief to ordinary Idahoans, the most effective means would involve a break in the sales tax.
After all, the sales tax is regressive. It takes a bigger chunk of income from people who spend most of their money on essentials.
So for some time now, Idaho politicians have been promising to remove the 6 percent sales tax from groceries. Both major candidates for governor in the last election made the pledge.
Just one thing got in the way.
Republican lawmakers preferred to give the money away to corporations and wealthier families. It’s looking like there won’t be enough left over for people of more modest means.
More than a year ago, when the Idaho Legislature was getting ready to conform the state’s income tax with changes President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress made at the national level, the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy raised some alarms.
Income taxes tend to be progressive. While it is certainly true that the more you make, the more you pay, it also follows that any rate reduction favors the well-off. On top of that, the tax changes eliminated personal exemptions. That was a double whammy.
For instance, the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy predicted a family with three children living on an income of $459,000 or more would save $7,115. But a family with three children making up to $63,000 a year would pay $313 more.
The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy made one more prediction: The tax cut would cost a lot more than Idaho lawmakers were predicting.
Conforming with the federal system would cost about $105 million, legislators said.
The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy put the price tag at as much as $179 million.
Well, last week’s tax collections are in.
Guess who was right?
For months, the gap between what the state collected in income taxes and what it expected had been explained away by changes in the tax collection tables. Idahoans simply had not updated their withholding statements, so when April 15 arrived, they would simply pay up.
Not quite.
It’s true the income tax collection gap narrowed. The state took in $706 million in income taxes last month — $36.1 million more than the state economists forecasted for that month.
But with two months to go in the current fiscal cycle, state individual income tax collections remain about $91.5 million behind where the state expected them to be. Moreover, taxes withheld from Idahoans’ paychecks in April continued to fall about $23 million behind estimates.
Shoring up the state’s balance sheet was a $45.5 million surge in corporate income tax collections. But nobody can explain why corporations handed over that much more tax — and whether that’s an anomaly or a trend.
Either way, the state has $40 million less than it expected.
No, it doesn’t mean the state is running out of money. The economy is humming along and the state’s outlook remains promising — assuming Trump doesn’t get us into a major trade war with China, a shooting war with Iran, the price of gasoline doesn’t spiral out of control and Congress raises the debt ceiling without an excess of drama.
But where is Idaho now going to find money to lift the sales tax from groceries? It was never going to be cheap. Two years ago, the cost was put at nearly $80 million. Now it’s probably closer to $106 million.
Spend money on a sales tax cut and where will you find the cash to continue making teacher salaries more competitive? Idaho has been adding about $100 million a year for the past five years to teacher pay and the state still remains behind 40 states, including all but one of its neighbors.
Spend the money on a sales tax cut and where will you find the means to cover Medicaid expansion, to relieve the pressure on Idaho’s overcrowded prisons or even do something about upgrading the skills of the state’s underpaid workforce?
Here’s betting all that talk about sales taxes, groceries and helping Idahoans at the bottom rung of the economic ladder will be a distant memory come January when the Legislature reconvenes.
