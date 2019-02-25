Gov. Brad Little may like educators, but that’s not the reason he wanted to boost beginning teacher pay to $40,000.
It’s the kids — and the quality of their schooling — that’s motivating the governor.
Now that last year’s reckless tax cut has forced Little to retreat from his pledge, those students will pay the price.
Even with all the money lawmakers have spent on schools in recent years — including the $109 million, 6.1 percent, school spending increase that cleared the budget committee last week — Idaho still has trouble competing for educational talent.
That’s because Idaho started out so far back. The state’s average teacher salary has advanced from 47th in 2016 to 43rd in 2017 and an estimated 41st in 2018.
Among Idaho’s neighbors, only Utah pays teachers less.
Besides low pay, an Idaho teacher can expect to work in the nation’s seventh largest class sizes where the amount of money the state devotes to each student is ranked second to last.
If that isn’t daunting to people entering the teaching profession, consider the most recent numbers available from 2016: Idaho’s starting teacher salary of $33,743 puts it behind all but six states. Just by crossing the border into every one of Idaho’s neighbors except Montana, a newly graduated teacher could do better.
So Idaho school districts — particularly those located near a border — are finding it difficult to recruit and retain young teachers. About 15 percent either quit the profession or quit teaching in Idaho after their first year. To fill the gap, schools turn to alternative certification — essentially people learning to teach on the job — to fill 5.5 percent of the classrooms.
It happens when a popular first-year math teacher decides his salary won’t support a family and accepts an engineering job paying $80,000 in another state.
It happens when a newly minted college of education graduate decides she can’t return home to teach in Idaho because Wyoming will pay her $20,000 more.
It happens when a superintendent scrambling to fill four math teaching jobs resorts to hiring an art teacher for one slot and relies on the alternative certification route for another.
Since Little’s plan is not part of the new education budget, lawmakers would need to find another $11.4 million to pay for it. But last week, the money ran out.
Little has settled for spreading it out over two years — spending $3.8 million to bring the starting wage to $38,500 next year and then another $7.6 million to round it out in the 2020-21 school year. By then, Idaho will have caught up with where Washington stood three years ago.
“We believe this approach over two years is fiscally responsible,” says Greg Wilson, Little’s senior adviser focusing on education.
But there would be plenty of money to make Idaho’s salaries more attractive had lawmakers last year not passed a tax cut bill without fully understanding what’s in it.
They thought they trimmed income taxes by about $129.5 million.
But rather than heeding warnings from Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and others, they rushed toward not only lowering tax rates but also drastically changing the definition of taxable income — which favored smaller families but may impose more taxes on people with children.
Now tax collections are down a net $128.3 million below expectations. Until taxes are due in April, you can’t be sure if inaccurate withholding tables are the culprit.
In any event, Idaho’s students will endure turnover in their classrooms while Idaho becomes a teacher training ground at best and a employer of last resort at worst. For any lawmaker who is still determined to cut taxes even more, here’s a lesson — if he is paying attention. — M.T.
