Idaho View: Supreme Court ruling offers lesson to Idaho: Discrimination is discrimination

Human rights are not special rights.

One of the more puzzling arguments against Idaho’s Add the Words movement is a complaint that “we shouldn’t be giving people special rights.”

Monday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court affirms that we aren’t talking about “special rights.” We’re just talking about basic human rights.

Specifically, in the 6-3 ruling issued Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that people who are gay or transgender cannot be fired based on the fact that they are gay or transgender.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Still to come must be bans on discrimination in housing, public accommodations and other facets of life.

Idaho’s Add the Words movement has been working for several years in an effort to get the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” added to the Idaho Human Rights Act, so that these individuals can be legally protected from discrimination.