Idaho View: Story of Polly Bemis shows Chinese Americans are woven into the fabric of Idaho history

Bemis was known for her generosity, her work ethic, her gardening and her fishing skills.

Bemis died in 1933. She was inducted into the Idaho Hall of Fame in 1996, and her cabin in Warren is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The bronze statue, sculpted by Idaho artist Irene Deely, will be placed at the Polly Bemis Ranch, which today is a not-for-profit corporation run by its owner-members.

“People often ask me, what makes Polly Bemis so famous?” Wegars said. “I think it is because she represents all the forgotten Chinese women who came to the U.S. during the late 19th century. We remember Polly because her strength of character enabled her to rise above adversity, winning respect and admiration from everyone who knew her.”

It’s that education piece that Gao said is most important.

“Today, the Polly Bemis story, from an educational perspective, is to help students understand better about Idaho history,” Gao told me. “This isn’t just Chinese American history. This is Idaho history.”

That was something that Wency Suo, of the Asian American Pacific Islander Youth Alliance, said was a big takeaway for her after the ceremony.