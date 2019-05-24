Asotin County officials are upset at the prospect of losing about $14,000 in property taxes once the Nez Perce Tribe converts its Clarkston Golf and Country Club into tax-exempt tribal trust land.
“We just want to know when does it stop?” county Commissioner Brian Shinn said last week. “If the tribe keeps buying land and taking it off the tax rolls, where does that end?”
Before this proceeds any further, how about addressing a few questions:
l Which pays less in property taxes — a tax-exempt golf and country club owned and operated by an Indian tribe? Or a closed golf and country club? Granted, a shuttered golf course would still be listed on the tax rolls — but nothing stops it from going delinquent.
If the Nez Perce Tribe had not purchased the enterprise, who would? The Clarkston operation carried about $500,000 to $600,000 in debt on a property valued at $1.31 million.
Membership at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club is about half what it was a quarter-century ago, owing to changing lifestyles and tastes.
It operates within a saturated market that includes three other courses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, making price elasticity impossible. Anytime the club tried to raise its fees, it lost members.
When the tribal operation achieves land trust status is a matter of debate. Kermit Mankiller, CEO of Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises, said he would be “beyond shocked” if that occurs as early as September. But what if it does?
Doesn’t a robust country club infused with the tribe’s financial resources, offering gaming and attracting tourism, offer the community a net gain? It will produce jobs to people who will pay taxes — including property taxes — and contribute to the economy.
- All this angst is about $13,831 split among 15 taxing entities. Of that, more than a third — $5,966 — is allocated to schools.
The fire district collects $1,469; another $681 is earmarked for emergency medical services and $695 is designated toward the library.
Asotin County’s share is $2,572 and the county road department receives another $1,363.
And some of that may be recovered by collecting fees for services provided to the country club, such as fire protection.
- Besides, this is no zero-sum game. The tribe’s gain is not Asotin County’s loss. Local governments are set to receive a certain amount of funds. If the tax base contracts, the burden is picked up by the remaining taxpayers.
By and large, government entities continue on the same budgets.
This is not a tax cut; it’s a tax shift. Perhaps that will worry those property owners still paying taxes. But property tax bases are ever changing. With the expansion of property values, individual taxpayers may not even notice whether the county’s tax rolls include the golf course and country club or not.
- What matters more in the long run? Getting $2,572 for the county general fund or maintaining a working relationship with Mankiller’s employers?
If you’re a county taxpayer facing the imperative to replace an overcrowded jail, you might want to think about that. As one woman attending last week’s meeting noted, the tribe may be part of the solution to that problem.
Or not.
Sure, county officials have reason to get heartburn as their tax base erodes while tribal or government entities acquire land within it.
But in this case, you have to ask if they’re stepping over dollar bills to pick up dimes. — M.T.
