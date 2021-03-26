Idaho View: Stalinism finds a beachhead in Idaho

Down the memory hole goes Butler.

Nor would you want to spend much time about the original language in Idaho’s Constitution, which proclaimed that Mormons, Chinese, people of Mongolian descent and Indians who “had not severed their tribal relations” could not vote or hold public office. While you’re stuffing that down the memory hole, also include the fact that in a 1982 ballot measure, 100,113 Idahoans voted to retain that provision.

Certainly if you’re cleansing the curriculum of anything that remotely might get you accused of teaching diversity or suggesting a racial history, you wouldn’t want to discuss how a series of treaties deprived the Nez Perce Tribe of its historic lands — or of the signs displayed on the streets of Lewiston in 1946 that read “No Indians Allowed.”

You’d want to conceal how Idaho’s territorial Legislature excluded Chinese from working the mines in the early 1860s, only to charge them excessive fees when the exclusion was relaxed.

Would anyone want it noted that in June 1924, 1,500 members of the Ku Klux Klan paraded down Lewiston’s Main Street or that 500 Klansmen later held rallies and cross burnings in North Lewiston?