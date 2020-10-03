Idaho View: Some — not all — Idaho farmers can grow hemp

But law enforcement balked. So the measure got amended to death in the Senate — and ended up dying on the House floor.

Meanwhile, the number of states that, like Idaho, viewed hemp as just another form of “Reefer Madness” dwindled to a few.

Still, Idaho said not yet.

Here was Troy and Lee before the House State Affairs Committee earlier this year:

“We put so many sideboards on this ... I think we could haul an elephant,” Troy told the panel. “This is the bill that we tried to make so that it could work for everybody and work the most effectively for our farmers and our producers, but also for our law enforcement to protect our drug policies.”

The Senate had already gone along.

The last holdouts were signing up — New Hampshire in 2019, South Dakota in March and Mississippi would loosen its restrictions by July.

As the Twin Falls Times-News reported, all it took to spook the House panel was retired prosecutor Monte Stiles calling hemp a celebration of drug use.

“The culture of hemp is the culture of marijuana,” Stiles said. “Growing hemp in Idaho is not a legal requirement, it’s a policy choice.”