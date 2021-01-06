Idaho View: Silence is complicity: Idaho’s Republicans helped allow Capitol riot to happen

America has become something unrecognizable to most of us.

And Idaho’s delegation let it happen — by being silent, by not standing up for truth and for our country. This is the end game that many of us feared and warned you about. Yet, you did nothing.

In September, when Trump wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the election, you said nothing.

“There will be a peaceful transfer of power,” Simpson told this editorial board at the time.

But then he spent several minutes talking about concerns about mail-in ballots and said he has “a friend who knows a person in California” who received a ballot even though they haven’t lived there in 20 years. Still, he assured us that there would be a peaceful transfer of power.

“But once the determination has been made, whether courts have to make decisions on what’s valid, and what’s not valid, and so forth and so on, the president will, it will be a peaceful transfer of power,” Simpson said. “There’s no, there’s not a doubt in my mind about that.”

There should have been. Even Simpson seemed to know something wasn’t quite right.