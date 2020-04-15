Idaho View: Should Idaho lift coronavirus stay-home order? Not until we have better testing, data

Crush the Curve, a private collaboration of several local businesses headed by former emergency room physician and prominent real estate developer Tommy Ahlquist, is a promising start to introduce widespread testing in Idaho. But it’s only a start, something that got up and running in the past few days.

Further, as Cynthia Sewell of the Idaho Statesman reported Monday, even though $1.25 billion in federal relief money has been earmarked for Idaho, a newly seated committee that will determine how to spend that money is awaiting guidance from the federal government on how it can and should spend it. At the very least, we should not be reopening Idaho for business without having a solid plan in place on how to target that money to help ensure prevention of another outbreak. Part of the plan needs to include bolstering the staffs of the state Health and Welfare Department and the seven health districts during this time of crisis.

The last thing we want is for the sacrifices and struggles we’ve made as a state under the stay-home order for the past three weeks to go completely to waste if we return to business as usual.