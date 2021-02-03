Idaho View: Saved by incompetence, for now

But that’s exactly what happened. Don’t take it from us. Take it from Sen. Steve Vick, the bill’s sponsor: “This resolution, as we drafted it, was intended to two things: First, end the Stage 2 restrictions that have been put in place by (the governor); and then to preserve the federal funding. As we discussed it, and depending on who you talk to, it probably does neither of those things.”

But far worse is what the Senate intended to do, and may still attempt to do in another form: revoke basic public health protections that reduce the number of individuals who are infected and disabled or killed by COVID-19. The cause for fear is what Vick said next: “I think we can do better.”

Let’s hope they can’t. Because if they succeed, it will kill people.

We’re one year in, and COVID-19 has killed more Idahoans and more Americans than the four years of World War II. It is quite possible that COVID-19 could eventually kill as many Americans as the Civil War — at 750,000, the single deadliest event in American history. And if the Senate succeeds in its goal, that outcome becomes more likely. So the best hope is they never figure out how to “do better.”

What a sorry, if sadly familiar, state of affairs: The only thing saving us from the Legislature’s dangerous intent is its incompetence.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer Bryan Clark. Clark can be reached at 208-542-6751.

