Idaho View: Saint Alphonsus makes the right call to require COVID-19 vaccines for its employees

Saint Alphonsus also requires its employees to get a flu shot, according to Nemerson.

“Just as our colleagues are required to receive annual flu vaccines to work in our facilities, we know that vaccination is the single most effective tool in preventing the transmission of COVID, keeping our facilities COVID-free, and saving lives,” Nemerson said in the release.

Let’s remember that one of the biggest crises Idaho faced very early on in the coronavirus pandemic was a major outbreak in Sun Valley. The hospital there shut down, in part because of the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients flooding in, but also because health care workers were getting sick, too, meaning not enough doctors and nurses to take care of patients — whether they had COVID-19 or not.

And that’s a key point: This is about more than just COVID-19. If there’s a significant outbreak among health care workers, patients seeking treatment for non-COVID-19 ailments, such as a heart attack, cancer or injuries from a car crash, might have a harder time getting medical help.

The vaccination rate in the United States is lagging, and Idaho is near the bottom of the barrel. With so many people here unvaccinated, that leaves the door open for the coronavirus and its growing variants to keep spreading throughout the community.