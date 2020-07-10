Idaho View: Risch has no red line

None of this is surprising if you’ve followed Risch’s fawning relationship to Trump, his failure to stand up any time important principles are on the line.

It’s an ignominious list: Resisting all attempts to impose serious penalties on the Saudi government for the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Failure to stem arms shipments to the Saudi dictatorship after it used our bombs to commit war crimes in Yemen: blowing up busses, weddings, funerals, schools, food processing plants and water bottling plants.

Add to that this week’s failure to stand up to his party’s leader when the lives of those still deployed in America’s longest war are on the line. Note that Risch said nothing at all about the safety of U.S. troops. With reports Russia had bounties on American heads, Risch dutifully chirped: “Fake News.”

Not all in Risch’s party have been so servile.

“I want to understand how it’s conceivably possible that the president didn’t know. How does that possibly happen?” said Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska.