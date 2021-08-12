Idaho View: Requiring masks in Idaho schools, even just temporarily, is the smartest thing to do

School board members once again are placed in the unenviable position of having to make difficult decisions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest is the question of whether to require everyone to wear masks when Idaho schools return in the next couple of weeks.

The Boise School District already announced its decision last week, requiring students and staff to wear masks while indoors when they head back to their buildings next week.

Boise State University, the University of Idaho and Idaho State University all announced mask mandates this week.

We understand and appreciate the principles of individual choice and the desire of parents to make health decisions for themselves and their families, whether it’s wearing a mask or getting a vaccine.

However, when it comes to COVID-19 and the emergence of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, these become more than personal decisions.

Because the coronavirus can spread so easily and quickly — and especially because it can happen without symptoms being present — the decision to not wear a mask affects the health of those around you.