This ran in Thursday’s Lewiston Tribune:
Possibly the most stunning thing about Ada County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ryan Davidson is his sincerity.
When he waded into the morass of misogyny, reached down into the goo and retrieved a steaming pile of it, Davidson was not being coy.
Even with his hands clearly stained, Davidson betrayed not even a hint of being disingenuous.
Instead, he seemed to ask: What’s the big deal?
The big deal, of course, is that Davidson went online to find what he considered to be the “funniest” cardboard cutout he could bring to the GOP’s booth at the Western Idaho Fair in Boise.
Here’s what’s funny to him: A cutout of an adult man with a choke hold around an adult woman.
Funnier still: The man was President Donald Trump.
Even more hilarious: The woman was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
As in the woman Trump vanquished in the 2016 presidential election.
As in the woman Trump’s legions bellowed: “Lock her up.”
Ahead were the proverbial fan and the material about to be shredded through it.
But Davidson saw none of it; not until others did.
Among them: former Ada County Commissioner Sharon Ullman, who is running for her old job; Democratic county commission candidate Diana Lachiondo, and Republican County Commissioner Jim Tibbs, who is also a former Boise police chief.
The cutout came down, but Davidson suggested the whole controversy seemed just a bit contrived.
“I still don’t think there was anything wrong with that cutout,” Davidson told the Idaho Press’ Betsy Russell. “ I think it was funny and it’s satirical. I think they’re trivializing violence when they make that comparison.”
So is Davidson living in some kind of a bubble?
Perhaps it has escaped his attention that years of mistreatment and inequality for women have provoked a political reaction: Never has the country seen so many women nominated for governor, for the U.S. House or even Senate contests featuring two female candidates.
Could it be he doesn’t realize that Trump traffics in violence? Remember when he told an audience at one rally: “If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously, OK. Just knock the hell — I promise you I will pay for the legal fees, I promise.”
How about Trump’s verbal tirades against prominent women?
Among the examples:
Rosie O’Donnell: “Rosie is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb — other than that I like her very much!”
Megyn Kelly: “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever,” Trump said about their 2015 debate stand-off.
Mika Brzezinski: Trump claimed the “Morning Joe” co-host “was bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she and former Congressman Joe Scarborough asked him for an interview at Mar-a-Lago. “I said no.”
Did Davidson forget about the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump was caught saying: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything”?
Has he somehow missed the allegations from at least 16 women who say the president abused or harassed them?
“I think it’s just an example of the hyper-polarized nature of our political system that stuff that would’ve gone in the past, 10 years ago, we get a blowback on it,” Davidson said.
Translation: Make a joke. Engage in stereotypes. And mainstream more of this garbage into the culture.
If this guy is seeking advice, where is he getting it?
