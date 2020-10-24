Idaho View: Rep. Lickley is serious about COVID-19, so why aren’t Adams County commissioners?

Adams County, home to Council and New Meadows, is one of the least populated counties in Idaho, with around 4,300 people over a wide geographic area, which probably helps explain its low case numbers.

Still, it’s irresponsible to declare your county “back to normal” while there’s still a global pandemic going on and the potential for spread remains high.

Coronavirus is much deadlier than the seasonal flu, is highly contagious and is stealthy, as it has a longer incubation period and can spread before symptoms are evident.

About 30% of Adams County’s population is 65 and older, according to census numbers, putting nearly a third of the county’s population in the higher-risk category for COVID-19.

Adams County may be relatively unaffected today, but in two weeks, they could be singing a completely different tune if there’s an outbreak.

County commissioners should be sending the message that residents and visitors should continue to take precautions — wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, disinfect surfaces. We can still be “open for business” and keep our economy going if we just do these simple things. Going “back to normal” — no restrictions, no masks, no social distancing — ensures that in time there will be an outbreak.