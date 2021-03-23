Idaho View: Remember to thank lawmakers for raising your taxes

But there is one other factor that can cause your property tax to go up, a factor not controlled by local government but by the Legislature. That factor is how the taxable value of each piece of property is determined. The Legislature sets the level of exemptions to that taxable value, and thereby controls how property taxes are distributed across the residential, business and agricultural sectors. Every year since 2016 the Legislature has decided that you, the homeowner, should pay more.

The most generous exemption by far goes to agriculture. Agricultural land is valued through a complex system based on its potential crop yield rather than its market value, with the result that its tax assessment is far lower than it would be if it were assessed at market value.

By fixing the homeowner’s exemption at a nominal dollar value as property values rise, which lawmakers did in 2016, the Legislature is in effect ensuring that every year homeowners are responsible for a larger and larger slice of the total pie, so the slices assigned to businesses and agriculture necessarily shrink.