Idaho View: Rallies and dodgeball won’t solve Idaho’s real problem of getting back to work

So we still have a long way to go before we even come close to comfortably reopening the economy without sustaining a crippling outbreak.

So far, the United States has more than 800,000 cases of coronavirus and 44,000 deaths in just a few short weeks. It’s clear that without the abatement measures we’ve taken, the toll would have been far higher. And if we do nothing moving forward, thousands more people will die than if we stay our life-saving course.

Many people still have to go into work every day, and we owe it to those people to not jump back to “life as normal” because home life is boring or you can’t follow instructions.

WE NEED TO CRUSH THE CURVE

Tommy Ahlquist, the developer, physician and former Republican gubernatorial candidate, has commandeered a group of local business leaders and formed Crush the Curve Idaho to increase testing in the state Idaho.

We can’t help but juxtapose tireless efforts like this with groups of adults throwing temper tantrums and staging outrage parties. We’re just thankful that people like Ahlquist are out there working hard to find solutions to bring our economy back and not wasting time playing dodgeball or going to rallies.