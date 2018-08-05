This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
The city council is sitting on a savings account of over $6 million. The tricky thing is, that “savings account” is foregone tax money still in Idaho Falls residents’ pockets.
If the proposed 2018-2019 budget is approved, on paper it will look as if taxes have gone up more than the annual 3 percent allowed by state law, when in fact, the extra $952,222 in the city’s tentative maximum budget will come from taxes the city hasn’t collected in years past, forgoing the collection until they needed it.
Using foregone tax money is controversial. There’s a reason an annual 3 percent “cost of living” increase is sometimes built into salaries. If taxes increase more than the expected annual amount, payments will inevitably and unexpectedly dig further into city residents’ earnings, savings and lives. And for those on a fixed income, well, getting tax bills above the maximum can send them into financial tailspin.
Often, those who see collection of foregone taxes as “cheating” or taking advantage of taxpayers argue these funds are spent on frivolities. “Why can’t the city live within its means?” they ask.
In the case of this year’s proposed foregone taxes collection, Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson has, over the course of the past several months, laid out a clear case for why the city council needs to bump up its funding for the police department budget with an infusion from the foregone tax pot.
This spring and summer, several veteran police officers have retired while newer officers on staff were promoted to replace them in a “changing of the guard” that leaves several unfilled positions lower in the ranks. The cost for four of these officers will be covered by a $273,612 federal grant, but other police support personnel positions and patrol vehicles, which make officers’ time more efficient, will not.
In Idaho Falls, drug crime has increased by double digits since 2014. According to a July report on city crime statistics by the Post Register’s Johnathan Hogan, “From 2015 to 2016, the Idaho Falls Police Department saw the number of drug offenses increase 21 percent, from 303 incidents to 383.” Chief Johnson cited at a May city council work session an increase in mental health calls and a sharp increase in 911 calls overall during a five year period—from 25,605 in 2013 to 32,487 calls in 2017. Two new communications specialists positions are included in the spending from foregone tax money.
“I’m unaware of a community that’s mastered not getting that (increase in crime),” Johnson said. “It just comes with growth.”
“The reason we exist as a city or as any government entities is to keep our citizens safe and secure. ... This budget makes that a priority,” said Councilman John Radford at last Monday’s city council budget meeting.
The city council voted unanimously to approve reflecting the foregone tax collection amount in the proposed 2018-2019 maximum budget. Public comment on the proposed budget can be made at the council budget hearing, scheduled for Aug. 16. The council adopts its final budget on Aug. 23. The tentative maximum budget may be trimmed, but no new expenses can be added after this week’s meeting.
And if you’re stewing about the city exercising its discretion in using foregone taxes and looking for somewhere to place blame, look no further than the White House. One way the Idaho Falls City Council is saving money despite the foregone tax collection is by biting the bullet now to spend over half a million dollars to replace a 24-year-old fire department pumper truck. The council hopes to get the big expenditure out of the way before steel tariffs increase the price and leave the city forced to spend more on something that will soon wear out.
It’s not ideal to await a steeper property tax bill in the city, but it’s simply the cost of living in a city that wants to take care of its citizens and neighbors.
