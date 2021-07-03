 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho View: President Biden has every reason to snub Idaho Gov. Brad Little, but he shouldn’t
0 comments
alert
Idaho View

Idaho View: President Biden has every reason to snub Idaho Gov. Brad Little, but he shouldn’t

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden

President Joe Biden, right, greets Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, left, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, center, before the start of an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with cabinet officials and governors from Western states to discuss drought and wildfires.

 AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden has several reasons to snub Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

After all, it was Little who signed up to support a Texas lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of Biden’s election victory in November over Donald Trump.

It was Little who complained that Idaho wasn’t getting enough federal coronavirus relief money.

It was Little who chose to eliminate federal unemployment benefits in Idaho.

It was Little who criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the border with Mexico and vowed to send Idaho law enforcement there.

It was Little who tweeted out a falsehood that Biden would eliminate 90% of red meat consumption (that tweet is still posted).

It would seem that Biden has plenty of reasons to leave Little out of the president’s meeting this week with governors on wildfire. And you could probably easily forgive Biden for scoffing at Little’s call now for a “partnership” when it comes to federal and state cooperation.

“Where has your cooperation been these past few months, ever since the Capitol insurrection attempt, Brad?” you could hear Biden saying.

After all, isn’t that how Biden’s predecessor acted for four years, calling people names online and nitpicking every slight, picking and choosing which “red” states to help and praise, and which “blue” states and cities to criticize?

But that’s exactly why Biden shouldn’t snub Little, however tempting it might be.

That kind of apparent political payback is petty, and most Americans are tired of it, especially when it comes to basic government functions and public safety, such as wildfire management, or roads and bridges.

We expect our leaders to act like leaders, not bickering back-biters on The Real Housewives of Washington, D.C.

Biden reportedly met with eight governors — six Democrats and two Republicans. The participants were from California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah and Wyoming.

Leaving Idaho out of any conversation about wildfire management is a blatant oversight.

Idaho is in the 100th percentile for wildfire likelihood, according to a U.S. Forest Service wildfire risk map. The state is regularly in the top 10 U.S. states for acreage burned by wildfire, Insurance Information Institute data show. And Boise is home to the National Interagency Fire Center, which also was not included in the Biden administration’s meetings.

As Little pointed out in a follow-up letter to Biden, Idaho is a model for federal-state cooperation in solving the wildfire crisis with its Shared Stewardship and Good Neighbor Authority land management practices.

So while it may be tempting for Biden to exact a little political payback, he should be the bigger person, put political pandering aside, and cooperate for the sake of Idahoans and all Americans.

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are opinion editor Scott McIntosh, editor Chadd Cripe and newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser, and community members J.J. Saldaña and Christy Perry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: The Bundy position
Columnists

Stapilus: The Bundy position

Opinion: Have you seen Ammon Bundy’s campaign website?

Check it out before you dismiss his chances in an already-complex 2022 race for governor.

Writers on the Range: How to love the bear’s world
Columnists

Writers on the Range: How to love the bear’s world

Last spring, at the height of some of the most anxiety-ridden moments of the pandemic, my father read a poem to me over the phone. He’s 89 this year, and while he’s vibrant and healthy I don’t take for granted any opportunity to hear his voice — especially when he’s reciting a poem.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News