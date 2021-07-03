Idaho View: President Biden has every reason to snub Idaho Gov. Brad Little, but he shouldn’t

President Joe Biden has several reasons to snub Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

After all, it was Little who signed up to support a Texas lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of Biden’s election victory in November over Donald Trump.

It was Little who complained that Idaho wasn’t getting enough federal coronavirus relief money.

It was Little who chose to eliminate federal unemployment benefits in Idaho.

It was Little who criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the border with Mexico and vowed to send Idaho law enforcement there.

It was Little who tweeted out a falsehood that Biden would eliminate 90% of red meat consumption (that tweet is still posted).

It would seem that Biden has plenty of reasons to leave Little out of the president’s meeting this week with governors on wildfire. And you could probably easily forgive Biden for scoffing at Little’s call now for a “partnership” when it comes to federal and state cooperation.

“Where has your cooperation been these past few months, ever since the Capitol insurrection attempt, Brad?” you could hear Biden saying.