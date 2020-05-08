Idaho View: Politicians who compare Idaho’s stay-home order to the Holocaust should be ashamed

“I think what it does is it trivializes the Holocaust,” Simon said. “It allows us to think of it as not as unique as it was, the idea of the government murdering 6 million people ... with complicit individuals murdering millions of people.”

Trivializing the Holocaust, Simon said, prevents us from recognizing its true hallmarks — scapegoating; treating a group of people as subhuman; using race, religion or ethnicity to turn citizens into noncitizens of your community; and eventually forming a justification for murdering millions of people.

In other words, trying to paint a necessary, well-meaning stay-home order as the equivalent of the Holocaust means forgetting what the Holocaust really was.

“As soon as we start to diminish its meaning and start to compare it to many other things, we lose its ability to educate,” she said. “And I think that’s the greatest risk we run when we minimize our costs.”

When false comparisons like this arise, it’s necessary to speak out against them, to call out people like Boyle and Scott and Bundy — and tell them to knock it the hell off.